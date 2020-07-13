SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 13, 2020

Select San Antonio Taco Cabanas Now Offering Delivery — Yes, Including Their $2 Margaritas

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 12:16 PM

INSTAGRAM / TACO CABANA
  • Instagram / Taco Cabana
Locally-based fast food giant Taco Cabana has announced that select San Antonio locations now have the capability to deliver food and alcohol straight to your front door.

TC fans can now place orders for delivery online, including the majority of the Tex-Mex menu as well as the $2 margaritas they're currently offering as part of their month-long MargaritaPalooza promotion.



You must put a food item in your cart before the system will allow you to add your choice of boozy accompaniments, but the options are staggering, including the aforementioned $2 margs, daiquiris, bottled beer and margaritas by the gallon.

Interested diners can see if a nearby TC offers delivery by checking out their website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Twitter Collectively Chucks Goya Foods After CEO Heaps Praise on Trump Read More

  2. San Antonio Black-Owned Vegan Bakery Goes Viral, Forced to Hire Workers to Meet Demand Read More

  3. These San Antonio Brews Will Amp Up Your Game for National Michelada Day on Sunday Read More

  4. Tall Order: San Antonio Restaurateurs Are Forging Ahead on Expansion Plans, Even As the COVID-19 Crisis Continues Read More

  5. These Fruity Beers Ease the Burn of 100-Degree Temps Hammering San Antonio This Weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation