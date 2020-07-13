Monday, July 13, 2020
Select San Antonio Taco Cabanas Now Offering Delivery — Yes, Including Their $2 Margaritas
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 12:16 PM
Locally-based fast food giant Taco Cabana has announced that select San Antonio locations now have the capability to deliver food and alcohol straight to your front door.
TC fans can now place orders for delivery online, including the majority of the Tex-Mex menu as well as the $2 margaritas they're currently offering as part of their month-long MargaritaPalooza promotion.
You must put a food item in your cart before the system will allow you to add your choice of boozy accompaniments, but the options are staggering, including the aforementioned $2 margs, daiquiris, bottled beer and margaritas by the gallon.
Interested diners can see if a nearby TC offers delivery by checking out their website
.
