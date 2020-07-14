SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Roadmap Brewing to Release Special Beer in Support of San Antonio Food Bank

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY ROADMAP BREWING
  • Courtesy Roadmap Brewing
Following a successful May event that raised more than $13,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank, the Roadmap Brewing team is at it again.

On Wednesday, the crew will release a 6.8% ABV New England-style IPA called Canned Goods and donate 100% of the profits from the sale of the special release to the SA Food Bank.



“Back in May, we thought we’d sell our old system and raise $1,000, and that’d be it,” Roadmap co-owner and brewer Dustin Baker told the Current. “But with the involvement of nine other breweries, we ultimately raised $13,000. It was during that time that BSG [Craft Brewing] reached out to us and wanted to know how they could get involved.”

BSG is a Minnesota-based company that supplies craft breweries nationwide with hops, malt, yeast and other ingredients. Canned Goods is made exclusively with BSG products, all donated to Roadmap to support the cause.

“One of the hops we used is a New Zealand hop, which is an experimental hop,” Baker said. “It was really cool to be able to use an ingredient that we don’t normally get to work with in support of this organization.”

Canned Goods will be available for online purchase from Roadmap Brewing's website at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Four-packs of the special brew run $18, but interested quaffers will need to act fast. Roadmap only brewed 300 packs.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bird Bakery's Celebrity Owners Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer End Their Decade-Long Marriage Read More

  2. Select San Antonio Taco Cabanas Now Offering Delivery — Yes, Including Their $2 Margaritas Read More

  3. San Antonio's CRE8AD8 Claims It's Still Doing Work Under USDA Contract That Wasn't Renewed Read More

  4. San Antonio Nonprofit Culinaria Expands Restaurant Weeks to Month-Long Campaign Read More

  5. Twitter Collectively Chucks Goya Foods After CEO Heaps Praise on Trump Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation