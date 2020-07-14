SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

San Antonio-Based H-E-B Named Best Supermarket in America by Food & Wine Magazine

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 10:59 AM

The San Antonio grocer landed at the top of Food & Wine's national list.
  • The San Antonio grocer landed at the top of Food & Wine's national list.
H-E-B has landed the top spot on Food & Wine's new 10 Best Supermarkets in America list. And the collective response from a lot of Texans was "duh."

After all, many of us already know just how exceptional the SA-based grocery giant is at everything from marketing to catering to local tastes. Not to mention, the company gained new fans for supporting its frontline employees during the pandemic.



"What was already good — the affordable prices on a wide range of high-quality own-brand products, the in-store tortillerias, the excellent curbside pickup program — seemed even more important now," writer David Landsel wrote of H-E-B in Food & Wine.

Citing the company's readiness to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, and a quick, effective update to a company-wide emergency plan it had already used during previous disasters, Landsel sings the praises of the grocery giant, giving it the top spot on the list.

