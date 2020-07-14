SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

San Antonio Eatery Clementine Switching to To-Go Model, Offering Fancy AF Meals for $25

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 12:46 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CLEMENTINE.SANANTONIO
  • Instagram / clementine.sanantonio
San Antonio's Clementine has built a rep for thoughtful, delicious food, which is kind of a given when the owners are two of the city's most celebrated chefs.

This week, those chefs — John and Elise Russ — announced that their Castle Hills eatery is switching to a to-go model during the pandemic, allowing diners to enjoy their seasonal, five-course Feed Me menus from home. The team has just returned from a two-week hiatus to observe Independence Day and give its staff some much-needed R&R.



“We remain committed to serving up some of the best damn food in the city by continuing to source from local farmers and continuing to utilize our great suppliers and purveyors,” read a Sunday Facebook post announcing the change.

Clementine’s Feed Me menus change daily and have, in the past, been listed at $35 to $45 per person. Starting Wednesday, that price drops to $25 per person.

“Thank you for your continued support of our local, family-owned business,” the announcement continued. “We look forward to serving you in the days ahead and welcoming you back in to the dining room when the time is right.”

Pre-ordered meals will be available for pickup Wednesday through Saturday from 5-7:30 p.m. Menus and ordering details can be found on Clementine’s website.

