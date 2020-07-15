Pandemic Benefits Program Still Has $17 Million Available for At-Risk Texas Families
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 10:27 AM
Texas families whose children qualify for free or reduced meals through their school district can still claim an additional $285 per child via the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program, or P-EBT.
Families must act fast to apply, though — the deadline for applications is July 31.
The latest data
from the Texas Department of Agriculture shows there is still $17 million available to families with kids who qualify.
“The economic crisis of COVID-19 is creating havoc. The P-EBT program is a great benefit for families with kids that qualify, but those families need to act now," said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, in a press release Wednesday. "We would hate to see $17,000,000 go to waste when it could stock the shelves of so many families who are suffering."
Families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were automatically enrolled in the P-EBT program. However, only 40% of families with kids who receive free or reduced-cost meals at school are on SNAP.
Families whose children receive free or reduced lunches but aren’t enrolled in SNAP must apply
for those additional benefits.
