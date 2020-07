Pandemic Benefits Program Still Has $17 Million Available for At-Risk Texas Families

click to enlarge Pexels

Texas families whose children qualify for free or reduced meals through their school district can still claim an additional $285 per child via the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program, or P-EBT.Families must act fast to apply, though — the deadline for applications is July 31.The latest data from the Texas Department of Agriculture shows there is still $17 million available to families with kids who qualify.“The economic crisis of COVID-19 is creating havoc. The P-EBT program is a great benefit for families with kids that qualify, but those families need to act now," said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, in a press release Wednesday. "We would hate to see $17,000,000 go to waste when it could stock the shelves of so many families who are suffering."Families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were automatically enrolled in the P-EBT program. However, only 40% of families with kids who receive free or reduced-cost meals at school are on SNAP.Families whose children receive free or reduced lunches but aren’t enrolled in SNAP must apply for those additional benefits.