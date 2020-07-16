SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, July 16, 2020

San Antonio Beer Maker's Black is Beautiful Campaign for Racial Justice Expands to Include 1,000 Breweries

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge NINA RANGEL
  • Nina Rangel
With the release of three Black is Beautiful stouts under its belt, Weathered Souls Brewery is hard at work on the next phase of its social justice initiative, which now boasts more than 1,000 partner breweries.

The Black is Beautiful project — which encourages brewers to add their unique spin to a Weathered Souls imperial stout recipe and donate sale proceeds to social justice groups — has drawn global attention since its launch in June, reaching England, Vietnam and Japan, among other far-flung places.



Weathered Souls has chosen to donate its ale proceeds to the Know Your Rights Camp, whose mission is to advance the liberation and wellbeing of minority communities through education and self-empowerment. The brewery made its first donation — more than $2,000 — on Tuesday.

Its next release will feature notes of marshmallow, vanilla beans and Dominican coca nibs supplied by Casa Chocolates, a San Antonio company that produces hand-crafted chocolates.

