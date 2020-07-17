SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Friday, July 17, 2020

Culinary Institute of America San Antonio Students Return to Campus Amid Pandemic

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 10:52 AM

Although the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, the Culinary Institute of America San Antonio (CIA) has welcomed students back to campus, offering a combination of in-person and online classes to allow for more flexibility due to COVID-19.

Classes have resumed at limited capacity, and Savor, the student-run on-campus restaurant is currently only serving meals to-go.



“During this challenging time, it is inspiring to see CIA classes resume and our students come back to campus,” Elizabeth Fauerso, Chief Marketing Officer at Pearl, said in a press release. “As we continue the delicate process of reopening while balancing the safety and health of our students, employees, visitors and residents at Pearl, we will continue to be transparent and listen to our city and state leaders as we commit to a safe reopening.”

The CIA's reopening plan, CIA SAFE (Shared Accountability for Everyone) implements preventative guidelines for students, faculty, and staff. The plan includes guidelines for reducing density, health screenings, personal cleanliness, sanitation and more.

View Savor's full to-go menu here.

