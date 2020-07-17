SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Friday, July 17, 2020

San Antonio Restaurant Installs ‘Disinfecting Portal’ at Entrance to Fight COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 11:23 AM

San Antonio eatery Alamo Biscuit Co. has made a name for itself with delectable dishes, but its more recent buzz is all about the installation of a "disinfection portal" at its entrance.

The frame just outside the front door mists guests for about 10 seconds with a chlorine-based disinfectant as a precaution against COVID-19, according to a MySA report. Alamo Biscuit co-owner John Vale told the news site that the portal is optional and the mist is skin-safe.



Vale, incidentally, also owns Sanitizer2You, the company that installed the gadget.

Facebook comments about installation range from super-positive to downright hostile, but Alamo Biscuit co-owner and chef Ceasar Zepeda told MySA the feedback in the restaurant is mainly positive.

"A lot of guests like that we're taking this extra step, it gives customers that peace of mind that we're doing this," Zepeda told the news site.

Alamo Biscuit Co. is located at 9630 Huebner Road and is open for dine-in and takeout service.

