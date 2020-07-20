New Study Says Kimchi May Protect Against COVID-19; Here’s Where to Find it in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Fermented cabbage — shown here in kimchi and sauerkraut — is great for boosting immunity.
Dr. Jean Bousquet, honorary professor of Pulmonary Medicine at Montpellier University in France, has published a study suggesting there's a link between low COVID-19 fatalities and national dietary differences, specifically fermented cabbage.
According to a study Bousquet and his research partners published in the journal Clinical and Translational Allergy
, countries where fermented cabbage features prominently in the diet have had lower fatalities. He draws attention to both South Korea and Germany, where fermented cabbage is a dietary staple, in the forms of kimchi and sauerkraut respectively.
High in antioxidants, fermented cabbage can boost immunity and help decrease levels of ACE2
, an enzyme in the cell membrane mostly found in lungs that is used by COVID-19 as an entry point into the body.
Key to Bousquet's theory is the notion that when ACE2 is reduced, the virus may find it harder to enter the lungs.
Interested — and adventurous — foodies interested in testing the scientist's theory can spend some time perusing the websites of San Antonio-based fermented food suppliers Madge’s Food Company
and Happy Gut Foods
. Both supply a variety of fermented products aimed at supporting general immune system and digestion health.
You can also hit many Asian markets in town for pre-prepared kimchi. Just be sure you check the refrigerated sections if you can't find what you're looking for on the shelf. Below are a few to get you started.
Korean Market
, 6210 Fairdale Dr, (210) 646-7005.
Hung Phong Oriental Market
, 243 Remount, (210) 655-8448.
Seoul Asian Food Market & Cafe
, 1005 Rittiman Road, Suite 101, (210) 822-1529.
