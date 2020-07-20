San Antonio Men's Club Now Offering Drive-Thru Entertainment During COVID-19 Pandemic

click image
Thanks to an ingenious rig of tarps and mini-stages, customers of the San Antonio Men's Club on SA’s North side can now experience drive-thru entertainment, online news site MySA reports
.
While the establishment was ordered to close per Gov. Greg Abbott's latest order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the enterprising staff found another way to continue dishing out adult entertainment.
Men’s Club customers are directed to drive up to the entrance, where a staff member will take food and drink orders, according to MySA's story. While the kitchen preps the to-go orders, masked entertainers dance around the vehicles on small stages for the duration of two songs. Once the songs are done, guests drive forward to receive their orders.
Dancers are allowed to accept tips, and strategically placed tarps conceal the outdoor entertainment from public view.
Club manager Albert Cortez told mySA the drive-thru model debuted Thursday night and will be available 6-10 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays.
He told the news site the debut night had a "good" turnout, adding that the club is considering hosting the drive-thru on a regular basis if the shutdown continues and customers are receptive.
Entry fee is $20 per car, and all passengers must be 21 or over. San Antonio Men's Club is located at 8244 Interchange Parkway.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.