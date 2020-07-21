SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Three Elevated Snack Options in San Antonio to Celebrate National Junk Food Day with No Guilt

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 3:22 PM

click image Doolittle's Machete Dog features a bacon-wrapped dog, loaded with pico de gallo, mayo, mustard and ketchup; topped with sliced avocado. - FACEBOOK / DOOLITTLE'S MOBILE KITCHEN & CATERING
  • Facebook / Doolittle's Mobile Kitchen & Catering
  • Doolittle's Machete Dog features a bacon-wrapped dog, loaded with pico de gallo, mayo, mustard and ketchup; topped with sliced avocado.
The term "junk food" typically refers to items that, while tasty, are high in calories from sugar or fat and offer little nutritional value. Such empty calories are celebrated today, July 21, as part of National Junk Food Day.

Because we know you care about your body and what you put into it — well, most of the time — let us offer a slightly different way to get into the spirit: by sampling local treats that offer an elevated way to celebrate the day's excesses.



While these spots offer plenty of guilty pleasures, they make 'em using the finest ingredients. That way you can enjoy the rush of being naughty without a gnawing feeling of guilt that follows you for days.

click image INSTAGRAM / CEREALKILLERSWEETS
  • Instagram / cerealkillersweets
Sugary Cereal Option: Cereal Killers Squad Brick
Cereal Killer Sweets is known for the marshmallow gooeyness of its gluten-free cereal treat bars. It's also expanded its menu to include brownies, butter queens and GF cookies. Find CKS treats at select local coffee shops or order online 24/7. Cereal Killer Sweets, 1031 Patricia Suite 104, 210-753-2032, cerealkillersweets.com

click image INSTAGRAM / SONES_WORLD
  • Instagram / sones_world
Cup Noodles Option: Nama Ramen’s Udon Special
Ditch that freeze-dried nonsense and head over to Nama Ramen for the Udon Special: savory beef broth with udon noodles, pork belly, green onions, bok choy, naruto and a touch of scallion oil. The eatery is only offering takeout, so plan ahead. Nama Ramen, 6565 Babcock Rd Suite 19, namaramen.smartonlineorder.com.

click image FACEBOOK / DOOLITTLE'S MOBILE KITCHEN & CATERING
  • Facebook / Doolittle's Mobile Kitchen & Catering
Hot Dog Option: Doolittle's Jalapeño Popper Dog
Up-and-coming mobile kitchen Doolittle’s features a rotating menu of loaded dogs, perfect for a cheat day. Give the Jalapeño Popper Dog a shot: a bacon-wrapped frank, stuffed with cream cheese and diced jalapeños, nestled into a toasty bun. Ask chef for some fresh-squeezed lemonade to wash it all down. Doolittle’s Mobile Kitchen and Catering, (210) 284-5970, Doolittle's on Facebook.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Study Says Kimchi May Protect Against COVID-19; Here’s Where to Find it in San Antonio Read More

  2. They’re Nuts: Despite COVID, Texas Testicle Festival Still on for August 1 in Fredericksburg Read More

  3. San Antonio Men's Club Now Offering Drive-Thru Entertainment During COVID-19 Pandemic Read More

  4. Get Shift Done Initiative Provides Flexible Work Opportunities for Unemployed San Antonians Read More

  5. San Antonio's Ranger Creek Issues Collaboratively Made Rye with Texas Whiskey Festival Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation