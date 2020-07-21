Three Elevated Snack Options in San Antonio to Celebrate National Junk Food Day with No Guilt

click image Facebook / Doolittle's Mobile Kitchen & Catering

Doolittle's Machete Dog features a bacon-wrapped dog, loaded with pico de gallo, mayo, mustard and ketchup; topped with sliced avocado.

click image Instagram / cerealkillersweets

click image Instagram / sones_world

click image Facebook / Doolittle's Mobile Kitchen & Catering

The term "junk food" typically refers to items that, while tasty, are high in calories from sugar or fat and offer little nutritional value. Such empty calories are celebrated today, July 21, as part of National Junk Food Day.Because we know you care about your body and what you put into it — well, most of the time — let us offer a slightly different way to get into the spirit: by sampling local treats that offer anway to celebrate the day's excesses.While these spots offer plenty of guilty pleasures, they make 'em using the finest ingredients. That way you can enjoy the rush of being naughty without a gnawing feeling of guilt that follows you for days.Cereal Killer Sweets is known for the marshmallow gooeyness of its gluten-free cereal treat bars. It's also expanded its menu to include brownies, butter queens and GF cookies. Find CKS treats at select local coffee shops or order online 24/7.Ditch that freeze-dried nonsense and head over to Nama Ramen for the Udon Special: savory beef broth with udon noodles, pork belly, green onions, bok choy, naruto and a touch of scallion oil. The eatery is only offering takeout, so plan ahead.Up-and-coming mobile kitchen Doolittle’s features a rotating menu of loaded dogs, perfect for a cheat day. Give the Jalapeño Popper Dog a shot: a bacon-wrapped frank, stuffed with cream cheese and diced jalapeños, nestled into a toasty bun. Ask chef for some fresh-squeezed lemonade to wash it all down.