Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Natural Juice Bar Squeezers Moving Forward with Plans to Open Second San Antonio Location

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 12:06 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SQUEEZERSCO
  • Instagram / squeezersco
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, husband and wife team Keith and Alex Simpson are preparing to open their second Squeezers Co. juice bar in San Antonio in the next three weeks, MySA reports.

The new location of the fresh-squeezed juice outlet will be located in the Midtown Commons shopping center near the Pearl development.



The new menu is inspired by the same range of juice blends, smoothies and hand-squeezed lemonade as the original concept, according to MySA. True to their roots, the Simpsons will use fresh ingredients such as beets, pineapples, carrots, kale, spinach, apples to create drinks. They'll also include custom fruit platters on the menu.

The new shop had been in the Simpsons' expansion plans since December of 2019. Despite the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the couple opted to move forward with opening, ensuring they could work within state-mandated safety guidelines, according to the online report.

The new shop is located at 914 E. Elmira St., and will offer only takeout service upon its opening.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

