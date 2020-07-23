Friday is National Tequila Day, and These Four San Antonio Boozeries are Ready to Celebrate

click to enlarge flickr / Ernesto Andrade

The frozen Rustic Rita comes with a house-made Mango-Tequila Popsicle.

Paletas by Maestro Doble Diamante and frozen margs will be available for dine-in at Tito's.

Given the current state of things, we’re not afraid to say that National Tequila Day is the goofy food holiday we need right now. After all, a bracing shot or sweet-and-sour margarita both sound like great ways to take the edge off.These local establishments agree, and they're ready to help you celebrate in puro SA fashion.will be offering special curbside to-go items July 24 and 25 to help customers celebrate National Tequila Day at home. Each day will feature a unique menu, including a special food item from chef Jacob Gonzales, El Tequileño cocktails — frozen El Tequileño Palomas, anyone? — and beer specials with free Twang accompaniments. Availability will be on a first come, first served basis — no pre-orders — and the events will be cashless.will serve up margaritas, Joe Leo tacos and free live music for National Tequila Day. Tequila-based Rustic Waters, Old Fashioneds and margaritas will be flowing. The Rustic's frozen margs are also $5 all day long.in Southtown is offering three of its signature margaritas for takeout, as well as a Casa Noble margarita kit for those who prefer to shake up their own tequila tipples. The kit includes everything needed to make five to six margaritas, and it won't break the bank at $40.is celebrating National Tequila Day with a special combo offer available Friday only: choose one of TC’s 12 signature margarita flavor options and add one soft taco for a grand total of just $3. Margarita flavors include, but aren't limited to lime, strawberry, mango, prickly pear and mangonada. The options for taco filling include steak fajita, chicken fajita, ground beef, shredded chicken and bean and cheese. The promotion is available at the drive-thru and via online ordering for curbside pick-up and delivery. Dine-in services are currently unavailable at TC restaurants.