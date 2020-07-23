San Antonio Brewery Finds Loophole in TABC License, Sells Beer for On-Site Consumption

click to enlarge
In a Facebook post
Thursday, Roadmap Brewing Co. alerted fans of a recently discovered “loophole” in its license which it said allows guests to order to-go beers and imbibe at the tables next to its building.
Under an executive order
from Gov. Greg Abbott, establishments whose alcohol sales make up 51% or more of total sales are classified as a bar and may not allow customers to consume alcohol on-site. The order, meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, includes tasting rooms at breweries, distilleries and wineries.
Because the tables aren't explicitly within the Roadmap's TABC-approved facility diagrams, the post said, the company's lawyers advised it that the sitting area isn't a TABC-licensed spot.
"As a proud Texan you are well within your right to enjoy a cold beer on a TABC UN-licensed private property, with permission from the landowner & lease holder," the post read. "You have that permission."
Dustin Baker, co-owner and brewer at Roadmap, penned the post, lamenting that most other Texas breweries likely can't take advantage of similar technicalities. He said it gave the Roadmap team “no joy” to discover the detail.
“We truly wish that it hadn’t come to such technicalities and that common sense prevailed,” Baker wrote. “But in the meantime we will continue to operate WITHIN the constraints we are given.”
