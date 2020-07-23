SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 23, 2020

San Antonio Brewery Finds Loophole in TABC License, Sells Beer for On-Site Consumption

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / @ROADMAPBREWING
  • Facebook / @RoadmapBrewing
In a Facebook post Thursday, Roadmap Brewing Co. alerted fans of a recently discovered “loophole” in its license which it said allows guests to order to-go beers and imbibe at the tables next to its building.

Under an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, establishments whose alcohol sales make up 51% or more of total sales are classified as a bar and may not allow customers to consume alcohol on-site. The order, meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, includes tasting rooms at breweries, distilleries and wineries.



Because the tables aren't explicitly within the Roadmap's TABC-approved facility diagrams, the post said, the company's lawyers advised it that the sitting area isn't a TABC-licensed spot.  

"As a proud Texan you are well within your right to enjoy a cold beer on a TABC UN-licensed private property, with permission from the landowner & lease holder," the post read. "You have that permission."

Dustin Baker, co-owner and brewer at Roadmap, penned the post, lamenting that most other Texas breweries likely can't take advantage of similar technicalities. He said it gave the Roadmap team “no joy” to discover the detail.

“We truly wish that it hadn’t come to such technicalities and that common sense prevailed,” Baker wrote. “But in the meantime we will continue to operate WITHIN the constraints we are given.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Study Says Kimchi May Protect Against COVID-19; Here’s Where to Find it in San Antonio Read More

  2. Tito's Vodka Giving Out Free Hand Sanitizer Thursday at San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  3. Natural Juice Bar Squeezers Moving Forward with Plans to Open Second San Antonio Location Read More

  4. Survey Finds 1 in 3 Texas Craft Breweries Could Go Under Unless State Allows Them to Reopen Read More

  5. Three Elevated Snack Options in San Antonio to Celebrate National Junk Food Day with No Guilt Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation