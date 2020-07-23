This Cocktail From San Antonio's Downstairs at the Esquire Tavern is Perfect for National Tequila Day

click image
The Batman of Mexico
— a tequila-forward cocktail named for ecologist and bat habitat preservationist Dr. Rodrigo Medellin — first appeared on the debut menu of Downstairs at the Esquire Tavern in 2016.
With novel ingredients such as Bittermens Hellfire Habanero Shrub and fresh corn syrup, the drink offers a pleasant, slow burn and showcases the floral, herbaceous notes of the agave plant. In honor of National Tequila Day, here's how to make one of the River Walk spot's signature cocktails.
The Batman of Mexico
2 oz. high-proof blanco tequila, such as Siembra Valles
¾ oz. fresh corn syrup (recipe below)
¾ oz. key lime juice
2-3 dashes Bittermens Hellfire Habanero Shrub
Combine in an ice-filled shaker and shake well. Strain into a chilled glass rimmed with sal de chapulin, or salt mixed with dried, crushed grasshopper. (You'll likely need to order that ingredient online, but regular kosher salt works in a pinch.)
Fresh Corn Syrup
2 lbs. sweet corn
2 lbs. sugar
32 oz. water
Simmer all ingredients for about thirty minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves. Strain syrup into an airtight container and reserve in the refrigerator until ready to use.
