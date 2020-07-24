Friday, July 24, 2020
Delia's Tamales Announces Opening Date for First San Antonio Location
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM
click to enlarge
Delia’s, the Rio Grand Valley tamale purveyor with a cult-like following, has announced the opening date for their long-awaited San Antonio location — and it's soon.
The new location at 13527 Hausman Pass, near Loop 1604, will open for drive-through service next Friday, July 31.
The company, which currently has six shops in the Rio Grand Valley area, announced via Facebook post that they would begin serving up their fresh-steamed specialty tamales, salsas and menudo at 7 a.m. opening day.
Tamale-lovers who aren't keen on waiting in a long line of vehicles can take advantage of Delia’s online ordering
system to have the masa-packed goods delivered to their door.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: tamales, San Antonio restaurants, Delia's Tamales, opening, Image, RGV, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Texas, new location, new restaurant, restaurant opening, Mexican food, salsa, menudo, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.