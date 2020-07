Delia's Tamales Announces Opening Date for First San Antonio Location

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Delia's

Delia’s, the Rio Grand Valley tamale purveyor with a cult-like following, has announced the opening date for their long-awaited San Antonio location — and it's soon.The new location at 13527 Hausman Pass, near Loop 1604, will open for drive-through service next Friday, July 31.The company, which currently has six shops in the Rio Grand Valley area, announced via Facebook post that they would begin serving up their fresh-steamed specialty tamales, salsas and menudo at 7 a.m. opening day.Tamale-lovers who aren't keen on waiting in a long line of vehicles can take advantage of Delia’s online ordering system to have the masa-packed goods delivered to their door.