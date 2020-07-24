SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 24, 2020

Local Burger Joint Mr. Juicy to Open Second San Antonio Location Next Month

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 1:16 PM


click image INSTAGRAM / MRJUICYBURGER
  • Instagram / mrjuicyburger
San Antonio chef Andrew Weissman is expanding his burger concept Mr. Juicy to include a second location, this one near the north-of-downtown Monte Vista neighborhood.

Renovations on a former Jack in the Box building at Hildebrand and San Pedro should be finished in time for a late August opening, MySA reports.

Located a half-mile from Mr. Juicy's flagship spot in Olmos Park, the second location will feature more than the same burgers, house-baked buns, hand-cut fries and shakes that Mr. Juicy is known for.



Weissman told the online news site he’ll add a new robust salad, nitro coffee, a larger selection of desserts and a fried chicken sandwich that gained off-menu traction at the original location.

The former Jack in the Box at 3315 San Pedro Ave. made sense, Weissman told MySA, because he could piggyback on the thorough corporate marketing research that went into the much larger chain's site selection.

Weissman is known for his former spots Le Rêve, Il Sogno Osteria and Moshe’s Golden Falafel as well as current projects including coffee shop Sip Brew Bar & Eatery and La Cantera restaurant Signature, Inspired by Chef Andrew Weissman.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Study Says Kimchi May Protect Against COVID-19; Here’s Where to Find it in San Antonio Read More

  2. Tito's Vodka Giving Out Free Hand Sanitizer Thursday at San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  3. Natural Juice Bar Squeezers Moving Forward with Plans to Open Second San Antonio Location Read More

  4. Survey Finds 1 in 3 Texas Craft Breweries Could Go Under Unless State Allows Them to Reopen Read More

  5. Three Elevated Snack Options in San Antonio to Celebrate National Junk Food Day with No Guilt Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation