Local Burger Joint Mr. Juicy to Open Second San Antonio Location Next Month

onio chef Andrew Weissman is expanding his burger concept Mr. Juicy to include a second location, this one near the north-of-downtown Monte Vista neighborhood.



Renovations on a former Jack in the Box building at Hildebrand and San Pedro should be finished in time for a late August opening, MySA reports . San Ant

Located a half-mile from Mr. Juicy's flagship spot in Olmos Park, the second location will feature more than the same burgers, house-baked buns, hand-cut fries and shakes that Mr. Juicy is known for.Weissman told the online news site he’ll add a new robust salad, nitro coffee, a larger selection of desserts and a fried chicken sandwich that gained off-menu traction at the original location.The former Jack in the Box at 3315 San Pedro Ave. made sense, Weissman told, because he could piggyback on the thorough corporate marketing research that went into the much larger chain's site selection.Weissman is known for his former spots Le Rêve, Il Sogno Osteria and Moshe’s Golden Falafel as well as current projects including coffee shop Sip Brew Bar & Eatery and La Cantera restaurant Signature, Inspired by Chef Andrew Weissman.