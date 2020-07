New Self-Serve Taproom on San Antonio's Northwest Side Slated for Mid-September Opening

click image Instagram / thedooryardsa

You read that right: a self-serve taproom.New concept The Dooryard will feature a wall of 30 taps loaded with self-serve beers, seltzers and wines, reports . Customers can pour as much or as little as they want since pricing is set by the ounce.“The idea is to be able to sample a variety of beers without committing to a full pour,” owner Jason Meredith told the news site. “Some places will give away samples, but they are the size of a shot glass, and you don’t really get the full taste experience that you can with 2 or 3 ounces.”Upon entry and ID check, guests will be provided with a card that will record purchases for their tab, much like a debit card. They can draw selections from San Antonio and beyond via The Dooryard's 30 taps.Plans for the new spot, located inside the Starlight Oaks shopping center on SA’s northwest-side, include a food menu, outdoor seating for up to nine tables and a kids play area, according to MySA's report.Construction on the new concept is scheduled to conclude in mid-September. Because The Dooryard will feature a full kitchen, it will be legally allowed to open as a restaurant if the state is still under current COVID-19 guidelines.