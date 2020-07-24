New Self-Serve Taproom on San Antonio's Northwest Side Slated for Mid-September Opening

click image
Instagram / thedooryardsa
You read that right: a self-serve taproom.
New concept The Dooryard will feature a wall of 30 taps loaded with self-serve beers, seltzers and wines, MySA reports
. Customers can pour as much or as little as they want since pricing is set by the ounce.
“The idea is to be able to sample a variety of beers without committing to a full pour,” owner Jason Meredith told the news site. “Some places will give away samples, but they are the size of a shot glass, and you don’t really get the full taste experience that you can with 2 or 3 ounces.”
Upon entry and ID check, guests will be provided with a card that will record purchases for their tab, much like a debit card. They can draw selections from San Antonio and beyond via The Dooryard's 30 taps.
Plans for the new spot, located inside the Starlight Oaks shopping center on SA’s northwest-side, include a food menu, outdoor seating for up to nine tables and a kids play area, according to MySA's report.
Construction on the new concept is scheduled to conclude in mid-September. Because The Dooryard will feature a full kitchen, it will be legally allowed to open as a restaurant if the state is still under current COVID-19 guidelines.
