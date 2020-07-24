SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Friday, July 24, 2020

San Antonio Brewpub Southerleigh Shifting Culinary Focus of Its Planned Location at The Rim

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 11:26 AM

The team behind lauded Pearl eatery Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery has adjusted the opening plans for its new Rim location, shifting the focus from chicken to seafood, MySA reports.

Southerleigh Haute South, the new concept with a "heavy seafood focus,” is hoping to welcome its first guests for brunch, lunch and dinner by the end of the summer.



Originally introduced as Southerleigh Bird & Biscuit in August of last year, the concept has since evolved from a fried chicken-and-biscuits concept to something of more of an oceanic persuasion.

"Southerleigh Haute South will feature a menu based on Southern-style food, including Southerleigh’s signature fried chicken, seafood and a full oyster bar, paired with Southerleigh’s locally brewed beers," a spokesperson told MySA. "The restaurant will also feature a unique cocktail program and an approachable wine list.”

The 4,100 square-foot space will be located at 5822 Worth Parkway at The Rim, and will have capacity to accommodate 120 guests in its indoor and outdoor spaces, according to the online report.

Southerleigh Haute South has not released an opening date and is monitoring the COVID-19 crisis to determine further actions.

