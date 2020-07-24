Friday, July 24, 2020
San Antonio Foodservice Company to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees at USAA Headquarters
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 4:17 PM
click to enlarge
Sodexo Quality Life Services, which operates several retail and foodservice facilities at USAA’s Northwest San Antonio headquarters, has informed the Texas Workforce Commission that it will permanently lay off more than 300 workers, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
Late last month
, USAA extended work-from-home orders to its employees through December 31 following a statewide COVID-19 surge.
In its letter to the TWC, Sodexo noted that, without those employees, the company’s on-site operation levels at the five cafes, three Starbucks shops and three company stores at the USAA headquarters have been extremely limited.
The company said the decision by USAA will force it to keep those facilities closed until at least January 2021. The affected employees have been on furlough since March.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, USAA, remote work, work from home, work remotely, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, corona virus COVID 19, USAA employees, employee welfare, layoffs, furloughed, lay offs, Sodexo, Starbucks, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.