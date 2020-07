San Antonio Foodservice Company to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees at USAA Headquarters

click to enlarge Twitter / USAA

Sodexo Quality Life Services, which operates several retail and foodservice facilities at USAA’s Northwest San Antonio headquarters, has informed the Texas Workforce Commission that it will permanently lay off more than 300 workers, the Late last month , USAA extended work-from-home orders to its employees through December 31 following a statewide COVID-19 surge.In its letter to the TWC, Sodexo noted that, without those employees, the company’s on-site operation levels at the five cafes, three Starbucks shops and three company stores at the USAA headquarters have been extremely limited.The company said the decision by USAA will force it to keep those facilities closed until at least January 2021. The affected employees have been on furlough since March.