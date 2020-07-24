SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 24, 2020

San Antonio Foodservice Company to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees at USAA Headquarters

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / USAA
  • Twitter / USAA
Sodexo Quality Life Services, which operates several retail and foodservice facilities at USAA’s Northwest San Antonio headquarters, has informed the Texas Workforce Commission that it will permanently lay off more than 300 workers, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

Late last month, USAA extended work-from-home orders to its employees through December 31 following a statewide COVID-19 surge.



In its letter to the TWC, Sodexo noted that, without those employees, the company’s on-site operation levels at the five cafes, three Starbucks shops and three company stores at the USAA headquarters have been extremely limited.

The company said the decision by USAA will force it to keep those facilities closed until at least January 2021. The affected employees have been on furlough since March.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Study Says Kimchi May Protect Against COVID-19; Here’s Where to Find it in San Antonio Read More

  2. Tito's Vodka Giving Out Free Hand Sanitizer Thursday at San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  3. Natural Juice Bar Squeezers Moving Forward with Plans to Open Second San Antonio Location Read More

  4. Survey Finds 1 in 3 Texas Craft Breweries Could Go Under Unless State Allows Them to Reopen Read More

  5. Three Elevated Snack Options in San Antonio to Celebrate National Junk Food Day with No Guilt Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation