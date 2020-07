Twang's Prepared Michelada Mix Now Available at San Antonio H-E-B Stores

click to enlarge Courtesy Twang

Twang’s prepared Michelada Cocktail Mix, a tomato-based blend meant to assist michelada lovers in conveniently creating the libation at home, is now available in H-E-B stores across Texas.The michelada, the popular beer cocktail native to Mexico, is quickly gaining notoriety throughout the United States as a milder version of its boozier cousin, the Bloody Mary. This— or Mexican drink with a base of beer and some sort of tomato product like juice, hot sauce or salsa — is made with beer, lime juice, spices and tomato juice.In 2019, Twang added its Reserve Michelada Mix, the company’s first liquid product, to its existing line of salts and beverage mixes. The 16 ounce bottle, which retails for $4.99, can now be found at H-E-B stores in San Antonio and Houston, as well as the Rio Grande Valley, central Texas and west Texas.The family-owned company suggests that the prepared mix works best with Mexican beers and domestic lagers. Check out this list of local brews for inspiration.