Monday, July 27, 2020

Twang's Prepared Michelada Mix Now Available at San Antonio H-E-B Stores

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 2:41 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY TWANG
  • Courtesy Twang
Twang’s prepared Michelada Cocktail Mix, a tomato-based blend meant to assist michelada lovers in conveniently creating the libation at home, is now available in H-E-B stores across Texas.

The michelada, the popular beer cocktail native to Mexico, is quickly gaining notoriety throughout the United States as a milder version of its boozier cousin, the Bloody Mary. This cerveza preparada — or Mexican drink with a base of beer and some sort of tomato product like juice, hot sauce or salsa — is made with beer, lime juice, spices and tomato juice.



In 2019, Twang added its Reserve Michelada Mix, the company’s first liquid product, to its existing line of salts and beverage mixes. The 16 ounce bottle, which retails for $4.99, can now be found at H-E-B stores in San Antonio and Houston, as well as the Rio Grande Valley, central Texas and west Texas.

The family-owned company suggests that the prepared mix works best with Mexican beers and domestic lagers. Check out this list of local brews for inspiration.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

