Monday, July 27, 2020
Video Captures Woman Swiping Cash From San Antonio Gelato Shop Tip Jar
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 5:32 PM
click image
-
Facebook / Paciugo San Antonio
As if our collective faith in humanity hadn’t been shaken enough recently, local gelato shop Paciugo took to Facebook
Monday to share security footage that appears to show a woman stealing cash from the tip jar at the Quarry-area shop.
“THIS IS NEVER OKAY,” the Facebook post began. “But especially during a pandemic where employees and small businesses are struggling and working even harder to adjust to our ‘new normal’ where every dollar counts.”
The post went on to thank customers for their support and generous gratuities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatens to wipe small businesses off the grid as cases continue to surge.
For those who would like to stop in to offset the recorded thievery with more "generous gratuities" of their own, Paciugo is open from noon to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Shitty behavior, Paciugo, Gelato, Quarry Market, thief, thievery, tip stealing, Karens, COVID-19, COVID 19, essential employees, food service, food industry, tip jar, Karen, San Antonio, Texas, Facebook, social media, social media shaming, tip theft, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.