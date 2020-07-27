VOTE NOW IN THE BET OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Monday, July 27, 2020

Video Captures Woman Swiping Cash From San Antonio Gelato Shop Tip Jar

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 5:32 PM

click image FACEBOOK / PACIUGO SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Paciugo San Antonio
As if our collective faith in humanity hadn’t been shaken enough recently, local gelato shop Paciugo took to Facebook Monday to share security footage that appears to show a woman stealing cash from the tip jar at the Quarry-area shop.

“THIS IS NEVER OKAY,” the Facebook post began. “But especially during a pandemic where employees and small businesses are struggling and working even harder to adjust to our ‘new normal’ where every dollar counts.”



The post went on to thank customers for their support and generous gratuities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatens to wipe small businesses off the grid as cases continue to surge.

For those who would like to stop in to offset the recorded thievery with more "generous gratuities" of their own, Paciugo is open from noon to 10 p.m. seven days a week.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

