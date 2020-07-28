Deadline for Texas Families to Apply for Pandemic Food Benefits Extended to August 21
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 12:32 PM
click to enlarge
Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission have extended the application deadline for the federal Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer program, or P-EBT, until August 21.
The original deadline was July 31
.
P-EBT is a one-time benefit for families of $285 per eligible child who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program due to campus closures. The program allows families to use the funds to buy groceries, much like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps.
"If your family is eligible, we want you to apply for this one-time benefit because we don’t want to leave federal lunch money on the table," Deputy Executive HHSC Commissioner Wayne Salter said in a statement. "We’re pleased with how many families have so far received this benefit, but there are still thousands of eligible families in our communities that can apply for assistance.”
To date, nearly $790 million in P-EBT funds have been issued to families, benefiting more than 2.8 million children.
Families interested in applying may do so at the Texas HHSC's P-EBT website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, coronavirus, COVID-19, free meals, free lunch program, school district, spring break, closure, free breakfast, free lunch, SAISD, San Antonio ISD, South San ISD, Harlandale ISD, Judson ISD, La Vernia ISD, North East ISD, Medina Valley ISD, Pleasanton ISD, Bandera ISD, East Central ISD, Southwest ISD, Somerset ISD, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, Edgewood ISD, Alamo Heights ISD, Comal ISD, Boerne ISD, campus, school, location, distribution, P-EBT, SNAP, free, reduced, lunch, Image, Image, Image