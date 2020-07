Texas Hill Country Nominated for ‘Best Wine Region’ in USA Today's 10Best Contest

click image Foundation / texashillcountrywine

Are Texas wines finally getting their due?The Texas Hill Country is among the 20 contenders for Best Wine Region in’s annual 10Best contest , pitting it against larger, more established growing areas such as Napa, Paso Robles and the Finger Lakes.The regions were chosen by luminaries in the wine field, including renown expert Jill Barth and Ziggy Eschliman, known over the radio waves as Ziggy the Wine Gal. However, reader votes will determine which rank in the top 10.North America is home to more than 250 grape-growing regions, and the Texas Hill Country alone is home to more than 50 wineries, spanning from Austin to Fredericksburg and Lampasas to New Braunfels. Voting in thecontest ends Monday, August 12 at 11 a.m.