Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Texas Hill Country Nominated for ‘Best Wine Region’ in USA Today's 10Best Contest

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 11:53 AM

Are Texas wines finally getting their due?

The Texas Hill Country is among the 20 contenders for Best Wine Region in USA Today’s annual 10Best contest, pitting it against larger, more established growing areas such as Napa, Paso Robles and the Finger Lakes.



The regions were chosen by luminaries in the wine field, including renown expert Jill Barth and Ziggy Eschliman, known over the radio waves as Ziggy the Wine Gal. However, reader votes will determine which rank in the top 10.

North America is home to more than 250 grape-growing regions, and the Texas Hill Country alone is home to more than 50 wineries, spanning from Austin to Fredericksburg and Lampasas to New Braunfels.

Voting in the USA Today contest ends Monday, August 12 at 11 a.m.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

