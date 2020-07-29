Wednesday, July 29, 2020
H-E-B Announces New 'Summer of Giving' Initiative, Commits up to $2 Million to Feeding Texas
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 1:15 PM
San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B has launched an initiative billed as the Summer of Giving, pledging to donate to nonprofit group Feeding Texas each time a shopper buys an H-E-B brand product.
H-E-B has committed to a total gift of up to $2 million, funding more than 20 million meals for hungry Texans. Feeding Texas — a charity parter of the grocer for 30-plus years — supports a network of food banks across the state.
The campaign, which ends September 8, spans all 340 H-E-B stores.
One in four Texas children experiences hunger, and as the COVID-19 pandemic surges on, new research
suggests food insecurity has doubled among Texas families since the state's major disaster declaration in March.
