Wednesday, July 29, 2020

H-E-B Announces New 'Summer of Giving' Initiative, Commits up to $2 Million to Feeding Texas

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / H-E-B
  • Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B has launched an initiative billed as the Summer of Giving, pledging to donate to nonprofit group Feeding Texas each time a shopper buys an H-E-B brand product.

H-E-B has committed to a total gift of up to $2 million, funding more than 20 million meals for hungry Texans. Feeding Texas — a charity parter of the grocer for 30-plus years — supports a network of food banks across the state.



The campaign, which ends September 8, spans all 340 H-E-B stores.

One in four Texas children experiences hunger, and as the COVID-19 pandemic surges on, new research suggests food insecurity has doubled among Texas families since the state's major disaster declaration in March.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

