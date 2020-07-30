VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Family Behind San Antonio's Iconic Mi Tierra Unveils New Mexican Pizza Concept: Zapata’s Pizza

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 1:10 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / LINDSEY.T.IRISH
  • Instagram / lindsey.t.irish
The family behind legendary Market Square eatery Mi Tierra has launched Zapata’s Pizza, a new concept that will serve up pizzas, wings and other snacks from the downtown Tex-Mex staple's kitchen.

“Introducing La Familia Cortez’s newest concept, Zapata’s Pizza,” read a post added to Mi Tierra's Facebook page Wednesday. “Featuring artisanal pizzas, handmade and inspired by our Mexican cultura y sabor.”



A posted menu includes expected classics such as pepperoni, pesto and vegetarian pies plus some with south-of-the-border spins. Frida’s Favorite, for example, includes tomatillo sauce, grilled chicken, red onion and a Monterrey and Chihuahua cheese blend. The Choriqueso features chorizo, red onions and spicy ranch sauce plus mozzarella and cotija cheeses.

Also worth noting are unexpected wing flavors including menudo and Cholula. Other snacks include choriqueso cheese sticks and a dulce de leche dessert pizza.

Zapata’s Pizza is only available for curbside and delivery through DoorDash.

