San Antonio DJ Drops 'Mouths on Fire' Playlist Inspired by Super Spicy Krakatoa Potato Chips

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Krakatoa Hot Chips
San Antonio DJ Aaron Peña dropped a fire playlist
Wednesday to accompany a hot new brand of super spicy Texas-made potato chips.
Krakatoa Hot Chips
, produced by Austin's Amplify Snack Brands, produces scorching kettle-style chips that rank as high as 38,000 — roughly the hotness of pure cayenne — on the Scoville scale used to measure peppers' heat levels.
Peña, who also owns North St. Mary’s Street bar The Squeezebox
, focuses on Chicano soul, sweet soul and oldies when manning the turntables. His newly curated playlist, “Mouths on Fire,” is meant to reflect his journey of tasting all five flavors of Krakatoa.
“The Kung Pow! (14,500 Scoville heat units) ones are my favorite because they’re smooth sailing with just a little kick,” Peña told the Current
. “But the Black Magic (38,700 SHUs) are for the brave who want to challenge their sweat glands and tongues to a fight!”
The one-and-a-half hour long playlist features an array of tunes, from Louis Armstrong to Los Skarnales to San Antonio's own Jim Cullum's Happy Jazz Band.
“I just feel like these songs really express the personality of each flavor,” Peña said. “Some are lighter, playful, and quick to burn — others are deep, soulful, and lingering.”
Krakatoa Hot Chips are available in more than 200 Walmart stores across Texas and surrounding states. Other brands from Austin-based Amplify Snack Brands include SkinnyPop, Paqui, Oatmega and Pirate’s Booty.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.