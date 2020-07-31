VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, July 31, 2020

Family-Owned San Antonio Seafood Spot Launches Curbside Cocktails by the Liter

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 10:34 AM

Stone Oak area Mexican seafood restaurant Costa Pacifica is launching a curbside cocktail station Friday. And, apparently, in the owners' world, size matters.

Starting at 4 p.m. today, Costa Pacifica will serve up liter-sized cocktails for $9 a pop.



The curbside menu includes flavored margaritas, micheladas, bloody marys and palomas, and chamochelas. The chamochela is similar to a michelada — Mexico's famous beer-and-tomato juice cocktail — but it’s garnished with items including chamoy and Mexican candies.

The eatery is also selling food for curbside purchase and operating its dining room at limited capacity.

Costa Pacifica’s curbside cocktail menu will be available Friday through Sunday, 4-10 p.m. The first 20 guests to order during the drink station's first day of operation will receive a $20 gift certificate.

