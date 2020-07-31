National Sandwich Month Is the Perfect Reason to Try These Delicious San Antonio Spots

click image Instagram / benjiesmunch

As the summer temps rise and toiling over a hot stove becomes even less attractive, the humble sandwich come to the rescue.Makes sense then that August is National Sandwich Month, and to kick it off, we rounded up some of the most craveable sandwiches SA has to offer.offers some of the most delectable spicy sammich sauces you’ll find locally, plus the bread is the perfect balance of toasty and airy. Swing into this Southtown spot Monday through Friday, where you can dine in — at 50% capacity, of course — or order food for takeout or curbside service.serves up monster burgers, to be sure. But have you heard about their barbacoa grilled cheese? Ooey, gooey cheese, savory barbacoa and perfectly toasted bread make this a summertime sammy fit for a king. Add avocado and pico de gallo for even more zing.If an over-the-top chicken sandwich is more your speed, thenis the place. Serving up towering chicken sammies laden with unexpected additions like jalapeños, peach and cream cheese, Smack’s is a joint you don’t want to miss.offers up huge po'boys with generous portions of classic picnic-worthy sides such as creamed corn, green beans and potato salad. Currently open for takeout, drive-thru and curbside orders, this Southside barbecue joint is a one-stop shop for savory sandwiches, plates and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies.