Weathered Souls Brewing Co. Donates $20,000 to Nonprofit 100 Black Men of San Antonio

Weathered Souls founder Marcus Baskerville (L) presents a check to 100 Black Men of San Antonio President Ivory M. Freeman (C) and Executive Director Dr. Milton Harris (R).
As part of its Black Is Beautiful campaign for social reform, San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. has donated $20,000 to the local chapter of 100 Black Men of America
.
100 Black Men of America is a national organization that provides educational opportunities for African-Americans so they can overcome cultural and financial obstacles.
“I was in a very similar program growing up,” Weathered Souls founder Marcus Baskerville told KENS5 in an interview last week
. “So [the mission of 100 Black Men of America] resonates with me.”
The contribution was the largest in a series of donations made possible via the craft brewer's Black Is Beautiful campaign. Through the campaign, beer makers partner with Weathered Souls to produce versions of a stout that raises money for social justice groups.
Jagermeister donated $5,000 to 100 Black Men of San Antonio on behalf of the campaign, and through Black Is Beautiful custom apparel purveyor Custom Ink donated nearly $5,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp
.
The initiative has drawn global attention since its launch in June
, reaching England, Vietnam and Japan, among other far-flung places.
