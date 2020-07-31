VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. Donates $20,000 to Nonprofit 100 Black Men of San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge Weathered Souls founder Marcus Baskerville (L) presents a check to 100 Black Men of San Antonio President Ivory M. Freeman (C) and Executive Director Dr. Milton Harris (R). - COURTESY WEATHERED SOULS BREWING
  • Courtesy Weathered Souls Brewing
  • Weathered Souls founder Marcus Baskerville (L) presents a check to 100 Black Men of San Antonio President Ivory M. Freeman (C) and Executive Director Dr. Milton Harris (R).
As part of its Black Is Beautiful campaign for social reform, San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. has donated $20,000 to the local chapter of 100 Black Men of America.

100 Black Men of America is a national organization that provides educational opportunities for African-Americans so they can overcome cultural and financial obstacles.



“I was in a very similar program growing up,” Weathered Souls founder Marcus Baskerville told KENS5 in an interview last week. “So [the mission of 100 Black Men of America] resonates with me.”

The contribution was the largest in a series of donations made possible via the craft brewer's Black Is Beautiful campaign. Through the campaign, beer makers partner with Weathered Souls to produce versions of a stout that raises money for social justice groups.

Jagermeister donated $5,000 to 100 Black Men of San Antonio on behalf of the campaign, and through Black Is Beautiful custom apparel purveyor Custom Ink donated nearly $5,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

The initiative has drawn global attention since its launch in June, reaching England, Vietnam and Japan, among other far-flung places.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Family Behind San Antonio's Iconic Mi Tierra Unveils New Mexican Pizza Concept: Zapata’s Pizza Read More

  2. Family-Owned San Antonio Seafood Spot Launches Curbside Cocktails by the Liter Read More

  3. Attention Hipsters: Coca-Cola Launches Topo Chico-Branded Hard Seltzer Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Truth Pizzeria Prefers to Keep Things Simple and Get Them Right Read More

  5. Video Captures Woman Swiping Cash From San Antonio Gelato Shop Tip Jar Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation