San Antonio-Area's Davila's BBQ Featured in Weekend Edition of Wall Street Journal

Seguin foodie haven Davila’s BBQ got some major press over the weekend when it was featured in Saturday’sin a piece called “BBQ: The Ultimate Guide.”While pit-master Adrian Davila is no stranger to national exposure thanks to appearances on the Food Network, he was still thrilled to have his family’s restaurant featured in the national publication,“They really wanted to put Seguin and South Texas on shine,” Davila said of his interview with writer Matthew Kronsberg. “[He] really was drawn to our story and our community and our style, with our South Texas barbecue and the Latin, sort of, Hispanic story [that goes along] with our family…”Through the piece, Davila was able to promote his restaurant's four-year-old partnership with online food marketplace Goldbelly, which allows it to sell and ship all over the United States. Davila's online business has nearly tripled since the pandemic started.For interested carnivores, Davila’s barbecue can be purchased at the physical shop at 418 W. Kingsbury St. in Seguin, or online — fully cooked and chilled, of course.