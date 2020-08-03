San Antonio Food Bank Partners with Wells Fargo to Provide Meals as Federal Benefits Run Out

click image
With federal jobless benefits now expired, the San Antonio Food Bank and Wells Fargo are hosting a drive-up food bank every Tuesday through August 25.
The $600 federal unemployment benefit expired on Friday, and lawmakers have yet to reach a compromise on a second round of pandemic relief. As a result, food banks across the country are expecting demand to rise.
Through partnership with local nonprofits, Wells Fargo aims to provide more than 50 million meals nationally. Its partnership program with the San Antonio Food Bank, which began July 7, has so far helped 1,533 local families struggling with food insecurity.
“No one should have to choose between feeding their family or other basic necessities,” Joe Atkinson, a Walls Fargo regional bank president, said in a release. “Wells Fargo has a long-standing commitment to help our local communities — especially during challenging times. We are glad to bring nourishment for many families and hope this modest gesture lifts spirits and reminds people that they are not alone.”
Families interested in receiving groceries through the Wells Fargo drive-up food bank must pre-register by calling the San Antonio Food Bank or visiting its website
. The Tuesday food distributions begin at 9 a.m., at the Wells Fargo Wiseman Campus at 4101 Wiseman Blvd.
