VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 3, 2020

San Antonio Welcomes First Delia’s Tamales With Open Arms, Line Around the Building

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 11:09 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / DELIASTAMALES
  • Instagram / deliastamales
Rio Grande Valley icon Delia’s opened a long-awaited San Antonio location Friday, and in puro SA fashion, people lined up around the building, waiting for hours to get their fresh tamale fix.

The tamale purveyor shared photos on social media of a procession of cars around its building, and fans posted that they’d waited more than four hours to purchase their masa-filled eats by the dozen.



The Northwest San Antonio location is the first to reach beyond the RGV, where six other shops serve up fresh-steamed specialty tamales, salsas and menudo. Before Friday, San Antonians had to plan a day trip for their fix or have the masa-packed fare shipped to their doors.

If waking up at the crack of dawn isn’t your idea of a good time, the restaurant, located at 13527 Hausman Pass, is open for drive-thru service Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Couple Behind Cookhouse Launch New Cambodian Noodle House Concept Read More

  2. Family-Owned San Antonio Seafood Spot Launches Curbside Cocktails by the Liter Read More

  3. National Sandwich Month Is the Perfect Reason to Try These Delicious San Antonio Spots Read More

  4. Family Behind San Antonio's Iconic Mi Tierra Unveils New Mexican Pizza Concept: Zapata’s Pizza Read More

  5. They’re Nuts: Despite COVID, Texas Testicle Festival Still on for August 1 in Fredericksburg Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation