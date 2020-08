San Antonio Welcomes First Delia’s Tamales With Open Arms, Line Around the Building

click image Instagram / deliastamales

Rio Grande Valley icon Delia’s opened a long-awaited San Antonio location Friday, and in puro SA fashion, people lined up around the building, waiting for hours to get their fresh tamale fix.The tamale purveyor shared photos on social media of a procession of cars around its building, and fans posted that they’d waited more than four hours to purchase their masa-filled eats by the dozen.The Northwest San Antonio location is the first to reach beyond the RGV, where six other shops serve up fresh-steamed specialty tamales, salsas and menudo. Before Friday, San Antonians had to plan a day trip for their fix or have the masa-packed fare shipped to their doors.If waking up at the crack of dawn isn’t your idea of a good time, the restaurant, located at 13527 Hausman Pass, is open for drive-thru service Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays 7 a.m.-6 p.m.