Tuesday, August 4, 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Claims Longtime San Antonio-Area Smokehouse

New Braunfels Smokehouse, located just north of SA in the historic German town, will close its doors for good this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A sign posted on the eatery's door announced the decision, and the closing date was confirmed by an employee, news site MySA reports.



“With a heavy heart, we will be closing our Restaurant on August 7, due to the unsustainable economic hit caused by the ongoing pandemic," the note reads. "We want to thank the many regulars, friends and employees we have met over the past 75 years.”

Although New Braunfels Smokehouse's owners will shut the restaurant, located at 1090 I-35 Business Loop, a production facility and mail-order operation that provides packaged meats, cheeses and other items will continue just three miles up the road, MySA reports.

The restaurant, which features a menu focused on sandwiches, soups and salads is open from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.

