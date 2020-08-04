VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

San Antonio Bartender Launches Everything-But-the-Booze Cocktail Kit Venture Called Suck It Up S.A.

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge The Beet Bidi Bomba cocktail kit can be enjoyed with vodka, gin, rum and tequila. - COURTESY SUCK IT UP S.A.
  • Courtesy Suck It Up S.A.
  • The Beet Bidi Bomba cocktail kit can be enjoyed with vodka, gin, rum and tequila.
Ana Cabrera, a 14-year SA bar-industry veteran, has launched a new company specializing in everything-but-the-booze cocktail kits that let folks sip expertly crafted drinks from the comfort of home.

Drawing on her experience as a bartender at some of the city's favorite cocktail spots, including Maverick Texas Brasserie and Liberty Bar, Cabrera's Suck It Up S.A. produces fresh juice mixers, syrups and shrubs. The timing of the launch coincides with the pandemic and statewide bar closures, which have forced imbibers to do so from home.



Suck It Up S.A. pops up every Friday and Saturday afternoon on the porch of Southtown's Pig Liquors to sell its cocktail kits. Its hottest sellers include the Pina Linda, the Miami Vice and the Beet Bidi Bomba, which features beet, seedless watermelon, blueberry, blackberry and Fuji apple juices.

Each kit includes 16 ounces of freshly juiced mixer, paper straws, bamboo swords and coordinating garnishes. All that's left to do is grab an appropriate bottle of booze to finish it off.

“I’ve applied everything I’ve been taught over the years and built a product I’m proud of,” Cabrera said. "After selling others’ menus ... I just thought, 'Why not promote myself?' It’s my turn.”

While Cabrera admits starting a business during the pandemic is “not ideal,” she's thankful for the honest perspective and support from friends in the SA bar industry. Those colleagues helped push Cabrera to hone the products, allowing her to continue serving San Antonio even if it's not from behind a bar.

“After over a month or so of quarantine, I had to find a way to connect with my community and check on my neighbors,” said Cabrera, a longtime resident of the Southtown area. “Offering these cocktail kits has created a way for me to check on my regulars, and to try to offer some sense of normalcy in a not-normal time.”

Suck It Up S.A. cocktail kits are available at Pig Liquors, 519 S. Presa St., every Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. For those not into in-person shopping at the moment, Brick Public Market’s Virtual Market offers the kits via delivery through its website. Prices range from $15 to $25.

In addition, Suck It Up S.A. will hold bar takeovers at Biga on the Banks on August 12 and 19. Biga will take dine-in reservations, allowing patrons to sample Beet Bidi Bomba straight from the source. Kits — which will include Biga's signature barrel select collections and special Restaurant Week pairings — will also be available the restaurant's curbside pickup program.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Alcohol Regulators Change Rules So Some Bars Can Reopen as Restaurants Read More

  2. San Antonio Welcomes First Delia’s Tamales With Open Arms, Line Around the Building Read More

  3. San Antonio-Area's Davila's BBQ Featured in Weekend Edition of Wall Street Journal Read More

  4. San Antonio Food Bank Partners with Wells Fargo to Provide Meals as Federal Benefits Run Out Read More

  5. San Antonio-Based Whataburger Offering Buy One, Get One Free Deal to Celebrate 70 Years Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation