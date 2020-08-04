Tuesday, August 4, 2020
San Antonio-Based Grocery Giant H-E-B Recalls Raw Salmon Burgers Containing Wheat
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 9:56 AM
As a result of at least one reported illness in connection with wheat-laced seafood burger patties, H-E-B has voluntarily recalled packages of its Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers.
The cook-and-eat burgers contained wheat, but the ingredient had not been declared on the product label, according to a company statement
. Wheat, a known allergen, can cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in folks who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to it.
San Antonio-based H-E-B has since removed all affected product from seafood counters, seafood departments and in the Meal Simple area of its stores. The UPC codes and product names are included in the online recall information.
H-E-B Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers with dates up to and including August 3 can be returned to the store for a full refund.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: H-E-B, quality recall, seafood, burger, seafood patty, seafood patties, gluten, wheat, allergy, allergen, sensitivity, San Antonio, Texas, Image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.