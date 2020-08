San Antonio-Based Grocery Giant H-E-B Recalls Raw Salmon Burgers Containing Wheat

Courtesy H-E-B

As a result of at least one reported illness in connection with wheat-laced seafood burger patties, H-E-B has voluntarily recalled packages of its Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers.The cook-and-eat burgers contained wheat, but the ingredient had not been declared on the product label, according to a company statement . Wheat, a known allergen, can cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in folks who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to it.San Antonio-based H-E-B has since removed all affected product from seafood counters, seafood departments and in the Meal Simple area of its stores. The UPC codes and product names are included in the online recall information.H-E-B Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers with dates up to and including August 3 can be returned to the store for a full refund.