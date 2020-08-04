VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

San Antonio-Based Grocery Giant H-E-B Recalls Raw Salmon Burgers Containing Wheat

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 9:56 AM

COURTESY H-E-B
  • Courtesy H-E-B
As a result of at least one reported illness in connection with wheat-laced seafood burger patties, H-E-B has voluntarily recalled packages of its Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers.

The cook-and-eat burgers contained wheat, but the ingredient had not been declared on the product label, according to a company statement. Wheat, a known allergen, can cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in folks who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to it.



San Antonio-based H-E-B has since removed all affected product from seafood counters, seafood departments and in the Meal Simple area of its stores. The UPC codes and product names are included in the online recall information.

H-E-B Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers with dates up to and including August 3 can be returned to the store for a full refund.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Alcohol Regulators Change Rules So Some Bars Can Reopen as Restaurants Read More

  2. San Antonio Welcomes First Delia’s Tamales With Open Arms, Line Around the Building Read More

  3. San Antonio-Area's Davila's BBQ Featured in Weekend Edition of Wall Street Journal Read More

  4. San Antonio Food Bank Partners with Wells Fargo to Provide Meals as Federal Benefits Run Out Read More

  5. San Antonio Couple Behind Cookhouse Launch New Cambodian Noodle House Concept Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation