Tuesday, August 4, 2020

San Antonio-Based Whataburger Offering Buy One, Get One Free Deal to Celebrate 70 Years

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / WHATABURGER
  • Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Texas burger institution Whataburger has launched a buy one, get one free deal to celebrate seven orange-and-white striped decades in business.

The San Antonio-based burger purveyor will launch the celebratory deal Tuesday, allowing diners to redeem the offer via its Whataburger app.



“From all of us to all of you, thank you for the last 70 years,” recently appointed Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson said in a release. “Stay safe. We can’t wait to celebrate in person when the time is right.”

The fine print? The offer may take up to 24 hours to show up in your Whataburger account, and one of the items has to be a #1 Whataburger. Add anything you want to the #1, but those add-ons aren’t discounted. Drinks and sides also aren't included.

So, now you know.

The offer is valid through August 9, just one day after the anniversary of the opening of the very first Whataburger in a portable metal building in Corpus Christi. The chain relocated to the Alamo City in 2008.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

