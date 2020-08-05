VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

San Antonio Man Finds Worm in Raw Salmon Fillet Purchased at North San Antonio H-E-B

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE REDDIT / FIGSNBACON
  • Screen Capture Reddit / Figsnbacon
A San Antonio man took to Reddit last week to share that he'd found a live worm in a raw salmon filet purchased at a Northside H-E-B grocery.

“Found a worm in my sockeye salmon from HEB,” read Max Salmeron’s Reddit post, which included a short video of the wriggling stowaway. “I called the Seafood dept. and they said it’s safe to eat and normal. I’m sure it’s normal, as it’s wild, but I’m really not in the mood for salmon now.”



As Salmeron himself notes, these types of worms are completely normal and safe to eat, as long as the fish is cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

The small worms, referred to as nematodes, can occur naturally in wild-caught fish through their diet, H-E-B officials told news site MySA. While a normal occurrence in wild salmon, nematodes can cause a parasitic disease in humans if fish is eaten raw or undercooked, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"While the fish is safe to eat, H-E-B will happily replace or refund any product that doesn't meet our customer satisfaction," the grocery store chain said in its statement supplied to MySA.

The fillet was purchased at the H-E-B located at 20935 U.S. Highway 281 North, near Evans Road.

