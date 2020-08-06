Diner Max & Louie’s Introduces New Menu to Benefit Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio

click image
Max & Louie's Potato Latkes with applesauce and sour cream are available as part of their National Deli Month menu.
Max & Louie’s New York Diner is one of ten U.S. delis participating in a month-long event to raise money for nonprofits including the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio.
National Delicatessen Month
celebrates the heritage of Jewish-style delis across the country. The event invites selected delis to create special a pre-fixe menu and donate a portion of their proceeds to a charitable organization in their community.
Max & Louie’s will donate 10% of the proceeds from it Deli Month menu to SA's Holocaust Memorial Museum.
“We fully support this wonderfully educational history museum that tells the bleak yet ultimately uplifting story of Jewish survival during World War II,” Max & Louie's co-owner Drew Glick said in a release. “Funding and donations for upkeep and operations are at an all-time low due to the pandemic, so we’re pleased to be able to help with this delicious month of specials.”
The menu offers three courses for $35, and is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery. Available selections include matzoh ball soup, apricot-glazed wild salmon, Hungarian stuffed cabbage, and New York cheesecake.
Max & Louie’s, located at 226 W. Bitters Road, is offering the Deli Month menu through August.
