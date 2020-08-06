VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Diner Max & Louie’s Introduces New Menu to Benefit Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 10:28 AM

click image Max & Louie's Potato Latkes with applesauce and sour cream are available as part of their National Deli Month menu. - INSTAGRAM / EAT_IT_B
  • Instagram / eat_it_b
  • Max & Louie's Potato Latkes with applesauce and sour cream are available as part of their National Deli Month menu.
Max & Louie’s New York Diner is one of ten U.S. delis participating in a month-long event to raise money for nonprofits including the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio.

National Delicatessen Month celebrates the heritage of Jewish-style delis across the country. The event invites selected delis to create special a pre-fixe menu and donate a portion of their proceeds to a charitable organization in their community.



Max & Louie’s will donate 10% of the proceeds from it Deli Month menu to SA's Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“We fully support this wonderfully educational history museum that tells the bleak yet ultimately uplifting story of Jewish survival during World War II,” Max & Louie's co-owner Drew Glick said in a release. “Funding and donations for upkeep and operations are at an all-time low due to the pandemic, so we’re pleased to be able to help with this delicious month of specials.”

The menu offers three courses for $35, and is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery. Available selections include matzoh ball soup, apricot-glazed wild salmon, Hungarian stuffed cabbage, and New York cheesecake.

Max & Louie’s, located at 226 W. Bitters Road, is offering the Deli Month menu through August.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Finds Worm in Raw Salmon Fillet Purchased at North San Antonio H-E-B Read More

  2. Birria Barrio Food Truck Opening Brick-and-Mortar Location on San Antonio’s South Side Read More

  3. Texas Bar Owners Lobby for Relief as Bills Stack Up During Governor's Closure Order Read More

  4. San Antonio-Based Whataburger Offering Buy One, Get One Free Deal to Celebrate 70 Years Read More

  5. Texas Alcohol Regulators Change Rules So Some Bars Can Reopen as Restaurants Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation