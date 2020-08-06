VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Four Inspired San Antonio-Brewed IPAs to Enjoy at Home on National IPA Day

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 1:48 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / KUENSTLERBREW
  • Instagram / kuenstlerbrew
The pandemic may have slowed San Antonio's craft beer renaissance, but local breweries are still creating drive-thru and curbside opportunities for beer lovers to swing by and take home an armful of their favorites.

That's worth noting because Thursday is National IPA Day — a perfect time to consider ordering a six pack (or more) from your favorite craft brewer to show you're pulling for them.



IPAs — or India Pale Ales, to those who are unfamiliar — are known for putting their hoppy bitterness front and center, and often for boasting a higher-than-average alcohol percentage.

And let’s be real, IPAs get a bad rap. People hem and haw about how bitter IPAs are, but the truth is, there are so many varieties of IPA that the style holds something for just about every variety of beer lover.

Allow us to suggest these four inspired locally-brewed IPAs for those who feel like celebrating the day.

Where'd All the Shiny Things Go? | New England IPA
This New England-style IPA uses Sabro and Nelson Sauvin hops to pack a juicy punch, making it a perfect beer for 100 degree-plus weather. Just make sure you stay hydrated, though, because that 6.6% ABV will knock you on your ass if you’re not careful.
Roadmap Brewing, 723 N. Alamo St., roadmapbrewing.com

Blackberry Streusel | Sour IPA
This sour IPA features El Dorado and Citra hops, as well as moderate to heavy acidity and the sweet, sweet aroma of a fresh blackberry compote. Best enjoyed from a snifter, this sour IPA’s unique purple hue is genuinely something to behold.
Künstler Brewing, 302 E. LaChapelle St., kuenstlerbrewing.com

West Coast IPA With Amarillo | West Coast IPA
This West Coast-inspired IPA uses Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo hops for a deep, well-rounded flavor. This established style of IPA allows the hops to showcase their character, so if you’re into bitter beers, this one's for you.
Weathered Souls Brewing Co., 606 Embassy Oaks, Ste 500, weatheredsouls.beer

HighWheel Batch #30 | Imperial Black IPA
Part of Dorćol's Small Batch series, this 7.9% ABV Imperial Black IPA is nothing to trifle with. Even the brewery tasting notes warn, it’s “double dry hopped” and “dark like your soul.” Sign us up!
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., 1902 S. Flores St, dorcolspirits.com

