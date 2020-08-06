VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 6, 2020

San Antonio Restaurants Whiskey Cake and Ida Claire Now Offering Cocktail Delivery Via Favor

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 9:37 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / IDACLAIRESA
  • Instagram / idaclairesa
Front Burner Restaurants, the multi-concept company behind Ida Claire and Whiskey Cake, has struck a partnership with Favor Delivery to bring specialty cocktails directly to guests’ doors.

“At Front Burner, we are always looking for ways to best meet our guests’ needs,” company CEO Jack Gibbons said in a statement. “Especially now, it is imperative that our concepts do what they can to ensure guests feel comfortable and safe.”



Ida Claire, a funky Southern-inspired joint near the Quarry, is offering several kits that serve three or six people. Its Hurricane, Mint Condition and Margarita packs each make three cocktails, while the Margarita Kit, Paloma Kit, Vodka Collins Kit, Moscow Mule Kit, Old Fashioned Kit or Man-Mosa Kit each serve six. 

Whiskey Cake, an eatery focused on seasonal ingredients, is serving up Tennessee Stud, Guava Gimlet, The Great Escape and Old Fashioned packs, each of which make three cocktails.

“Favor is the first third-party delivery provider to deliver cocktails from restaurants, so we acted quickly to become one of the first brands to offer this service on all of our Favor listings,” Gibbons added. “We are proud to partner with and support another local Texas business as we bring our delicious drinks straight to guests’ doorsteps.”

Both Ida Claire and Whiskey Cake are currently open for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Finds Worm in Raw Salmon Fillet Purchased at North San Antonio H-E-B Read More

  2. Birria Barrio Food Truck Opening Brick-and-Mortar Location on San Antonio’s South Side Read More

  3. Texas Bar Owners Lobby for Relief as Bills Stack Up During Governor's Closure Order Read More

  4. San Antonio-Based Whataburger Offering Buy One, Get One Free Deal to Celebrate 70 Years Read More

  5. Texas Alcohol Regulators Change Rules So Some Bars Can Reopen as Restaurants Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation