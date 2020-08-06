San Antonio Restaurants Whiskey Cake and Ida Claire Now Offering Cocktail Delivery Via Favor

click image Instagram / idaclairesa

Front Burner Restaurants, the multi-concept company behind Ida Claire and Whiskey Cake, has struck a partnership with Favor Delivery to bring specialty cocktails directly to guests’ doors.“At Front Burner, we are always looking for ways to best meet our guests’ needs,” company CEO Jack Gibbons said in a statement. “Especially now, it is imperative that our concepts do what they can to ensure guests feel comfortable and safe.”Ida Claire, a funky Southern-inspired joint near the Quarry, is offering several kits that serve three or six people. Its Hurricane, Mint Condition and Margarita packs each make three cocktails, while the Margarita Kit, Paloma Kit, Vodka Collins Kit, Moscow Mule Kit, Old Fashioned Kit or Man-Mosa Kit each serve six.Whiskey Cake, an eatery focused on seasonal ingredients, is serving up Tennessee Stud, Guava Gimlet, The Great Escape and Old Fashioned packs, each of which make three cocktails.“Favor is the first third-party delivery provider to deliver cocktails from restaurants, so we acted quickly to become one of the first brands to offer this service on all of our Favor listings,” Gibbons added. “We are proud to partner with and support another local Texas business as we bring our delicious drinks straight to guests’ doorsteps.”Both Ida Claire and Whiskey Cake are currently open for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery.