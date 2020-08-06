VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Three San Antonio Small Businesses Join Forces to Support Each Other Through the Power of Beer

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 1:53 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / THEGROWLEREXCHANGE
  • Instagram / thegrowlerexchange
Starting Thursday, craft beer mecca the Growler Exchange will partner with sustainable food company Grain4Grain flour for a week-long celebration of beer and pizza that supports local businesses.

The hyper-local promotion will highlight SA-based Growler Exchange artisan pizzas made with Grain4Grain flour. Grain4Grain uses spent grains from local microbreweries — such as Freetail Brewing and Alamo Beer — to develop flour mixes that are low-carb and high protein.



From August 6-15, Growler Exchange pizzas will feature flour made from Freetail Brewing Company’s spent grain, which is harvested straight from the mash tank.

Grain4Grain has, to date, upcycled 60,000 pounds of grain from SA breweries — material that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

The specialty pizzas will be available starting August 6, and each purchase will benefit The Growler Exchange, Grain4Grain, and Freetail Brewing Company. And, for each of the artisan pies purchased through August 15, diners will receive a 25%-off coupon for a purchase of Grain4Grain flour on Amazon.

The Growler Exchange, located at 4130 Broadway St., is currently open for takeout, offering pizza, wine, beer by the can and over 30 brews on draft for growler fills.

