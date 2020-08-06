Thursday, August 6, 2020
Whataburger Unveils First Food Truck at DoSeum Drive-Thru Event to Support San Antonio Teachers
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 9:33 AM
Courtesy Cruising Kitchens
San Antonio-based Whataburger unveiled its first food truck Thursday at a teacher appreciation event at interactive museum The DoSeum.
The 36-foot-long branded vehicle was created by local food truck maker Cruising Kitchens to celebrate the Texas-born burger chain's 70th anniversary. It's scheduled for a national reveal on an upcoming episode of Cruising Kitchens’ Built for Business
show on MotorTrends TV.
The truck features 24 feet of cooking space powered by a 30,000-watt generator.
The Thursday morning drive-thru event for local teachers included giveaways of classroom supplies, Whataburger stainless steel tumblers and — of course — hot breakfast from the truck.
