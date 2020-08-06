VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Whataburger Unveils First Food Truck at DoSeum Drive-Thru Event to Support San Antonio Teachers

Thursday, August 6, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY CRUISING KITCHENS
  • Courtesy Cruising Kitchens
San Antonio-based Whataburger unveiled its first food truck Thursday at a teacher appreciation event at interactive museum The DoSeum.

The 36-foot-long branded vehicle was created by local food truck maker Cruising Kitchens to celebrate the Texas-born burger chain's 70th anniversary. It's scheduled for a national reveal on an upcoming episode of Cruising Kitchens’ Built for Business show on MotorTrends TV.



The truck features 24 feet of cooking space powered by a 30,000-watt generator.

The Thursday morning drive-thru event for local teachers included giveaways of classroom supplies, Whataburger stainless steel tumblers and — of course — hot breakfast from the truck.

