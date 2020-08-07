Cheetos Released Flamin' Hot Mac & Cheese, But These San Antonio Snacks Are Way More Puro

click image
Cheetos announced
the release of a line of mac and cheese Thursday, featuring their Bold & Cheesy, Cheesy Jalapeño and — of course — Flamin’ Hot flavors. But, to our minds, nothing beats the original snacking option of a way-too-large bag of unnaturally red puffed corn snacks that dye your fingertips and cause a perpetually upset stomach.
So, in quiet protest of this blasphemous and confusing development, we’ve gathered three puro SA snacks with Hot Cheetos flair you can enjoy this weekend — you know, instead
of a single-serve cup of Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Mac and Cheese.
Wicho's Deli’s Elotes Revolcados
This piping hot SA delicacy can be loaded up with freshly-crushed Hot Cheetos or Takis. Grab a frozen mangonada pint dressed with chamoy and chile for a weekend snack that’s both sweet and spicy. 1110 N Zarzamora, (210) 396-7539, wichosdeli.com
Big Poppa’s Tacos’ Burrito de Asada
This huge burrito is stuffed with homemade rice, beans, avocado, sour cream, triple cheese and an absurd amount of Hot Cheetos — for that unique dose of heat you can only get from the bright red snack. And if all of that’s not enough, add lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro and fries for a super-filling snack that’s todo bien. 2118 N. PanAm Expressway, (210) 231-0042, facebook.com/bigpoppastaco
Chamoy Dreams’ Loaded Frito/Hot Cheeto Pie
You get all the ‘eetos in this hulking snack — plus chili, nacho cheese and jalapeños. Chamoy Dreams specializes in those crazy SA snacks that will catapult you right back to seventh grade. 5558 Old Pearsall Rd, (210) 997-0062, facebook.com/ChamoyDreams
