Monday, August 10, 2020

Boiler House at San Antonio's Pearl Complex Launches Meal Prep and Cocktail Kits for At-Home Cooking

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 3:54 PM

Houston-based Boiler House Grill and Wine Garden has rolled a collection of make-it-at-home kits featuring recipes and prepped ingredients for some of its best-selling items.

The restaurant's Summer Sessions kits include its sarsaparilla flank steak, classic margarita on the rocks and the Boiler House old fashioned.



Executive Chef Jarrad Gwaltney developed the kits with the home cook in mind, providing step-by-step recipe cards and instructional videos on social media to guide aspiring cooks and mixologists through creating the items.

Beginning Wednesday, August 12, Boiler House will offer three kits:
  • A $20 cocktail kit, which makes two craft cocktails
  • A $25 happy hour kit, which includes two craft cocktails and a snack
  • A $58 entrée kit, which includes two servings of an entrée and sides; additional servings are $29 each
The kits will be available for order online or by calling the restaurant, located at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3, in the Pearl retail complex.

