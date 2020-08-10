VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Monday, August 10, 2020

New Chinese Noodle House to Open in South San Antonio’s McCreless Market

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 10:43 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SHIFUNOODLE
  • Instagram / shifunoodle
Chinese eatery Shifu Noodle soon will serve handmade noodles in a cozy shop on SA’s south side.

"It’s been six months since we broke ground and are very excited to bring delicious authentic Chinese food to San Antonio," the shop's inaugural Instagram post read. "We will be opening very soon, so keep an eye out for additional information."



The menu will feature dishes from China’s fiery Sichuan Province such as sanxian (fried mushroom) noodles — with king trumpet mushrooms, ginger, Sichuan peppercorn and scallions according to the post. Also included are beef brisket rice noodles with ginger, garlic, hot oil and pickled sour cabbage.

The new shop is located at 3850 S. New Braunfels Ave. in the McCreless Market development, next to the SAPD office in the complex.

The owners haven't released an opening date, but we’re guessing the affordable menu offerings — nothing on the menu is more than $9 — will get it bumping quickly. Follow the shop on social media for updates.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

