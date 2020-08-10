San Antonio’s Smack’s Chicken Shack Teaming Up with Just Dogs 34 for Collaborative Event

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Smack’s Chicken Shack / @solokennyy
Fried chicken gurus Smack’s Chicken Shack is teaming up with fellow food cart Just Dogs 34 for a special popup featuring a collaborative, mash-up menu.
On Saturday, August 22, the pair of Black-owned food carts will lend each other their best-selling toppings, flipping the script on two menu items per cart.
“We wanted to support other Black-owned businesses,” Keenen Hendricks, owner of Smack’s Chicken Shack, told the Current
. “We had a lot of help coming up from Cesar [Zepeda, chef-owner of Sangria on the Burg] and Tatu [Herrera, chef-owner of recently opened
Folklores Coffee House], and we figured it was our time to lift someone else up.”
Smack’s will let diners crown its crispy, juicy chicken sandwich with two of Just Dogs’ best-selling toppings, including its Off the Leash setup: wing sauce, Dr. Pepper-braised onions, blue cheese crumbles and a spicy sriracha drizzle.
Alternately, Just Dogs will let customers adorn its artisan dogs with two of Smack’s famous toppings: the BBQ Mac and Big Smack setups. The BBQ Mac dog will feature Just Dogs’ gourmet frank with Smack’s homemade BBQ sauce, pickles and gooey macaroni and cheese.
The event will take place at 2222 N. St. Mary’s St., from 1 p.m. until the carts sell out. Smack’s Chicken Shack will offer complimentary water and soft drinks with every purchase of the collaborative eats.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.