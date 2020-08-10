VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 10, 2020

San Antonio’s Smack’s Chicken Shack Teaming Up with Just Dogs 34 for Collaborative Event

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY SMACK’S CHICKEN SHACK / @SOLOKENNYY
  • Courtesy Smack’s Chicken Shack / @solokennyy
Fried chicken gurus Smack’s Chicken Shack is teaming up with fellow food cart Just Dogs 34 for a special popup featuring a collaborative, mash-up menu.

On Saturday, August 22, the pair of Black-owned food carts will lend each other their best-selling toppings, flipping the script on two menu items per cart.



“We wanted to support other Black-owned businesses,” Keenen Hendricks, owner of Smack’s Chicken Shack, told the Current. “We had a lot of help coming up from Cesar [Zepeda, chef-owner of Sangria on the Burg] and Tatu [Herrera, chef-owner of recently opened Folklores Coffee House], and we figured it was our time to lift someone else up.”

Smack’s will let diners crown its crispy, juicy chicken sandwich with two of Just Dogs’ best-selling toppings, including its Off the Leash setup: wing sauce, Dr. Pepper-braised onions, blue cheese crumbles and a spicy sriracha drizzle.

Alternately, Just Dogs will let customers adorn its artisan dogs with two of Smack’s famous toppings: the BBQ Mac and Big Smack setups. The BBQ Mac dog will feature Just Dogs’ gourmet frank with Smack’s homemade BBQ sauce, pickles and gooey macaroni and cheese.

The event will take place at 2222 N. St. Mary’s St., from 1 p.m. until the carts sell out. Smack’s Chicken Shack will offer complimentary water and soft drinks with every purchase of the collaborative eats.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cheetos Released Flamin' Hot Mac & Cheese, But These San Antonio Snacks Are Way More Puro Read More

  2. New Chinese Noodle House to Open in South San Antonio’s McCreless Market Read More

  3. Deco Pizzeria Teases Their New South San Antonio Location with Sneak Peek Video Read More

  4. San Antonio Chef to Hold 'Puro Chorizo' Burger Pop-Up at Southtown's Wong’s Bodega Read More

  5. Three San Antonio Small Businesses Join Forces to Support Each Other Through the Power of Beer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation