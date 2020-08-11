VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

San Antonio’s Smoke: BBQ Launches Individual Boxed Meal Deliveries for Area Employers

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 12:16 PM

click image FACEBOOK / SMOKE: BBQ
  • Facebook / Smoke: BBQ
Recently relocated Smoke: BBQ this week launched a new program offering individual box lunches for large groups, including downtown employers.

In a Facebook post, owner Adrian Martinez said guests had been asking for individually packaged fare, and that convinced the barbecue spot to create a menu geared toward hospitals, clinics, construction sites, schools and businesses.



“Over the past two months we’ve received many requests for individually packaged/boxed meals,” Martinez’s wrote. “Today alone, we served over 400 meals across San Antonio before 11:45 a.m.”

The menu offers options such as a two-meat barbecue plate or brisket sandwich, a salad, or a non-barbecue specialty meal that changes daily. Those specialty meals include walnut-crusted white fish, smoked pork loin and Smoke’s signature burger.

The fine print? There's a minimum of 15 meals per order, and all orders must be for the same dish. There are no substitutions, and non-barbecue orders must be placed at least eight hours in advance.

While there may be a number of restrictions, there are silver linings: Smoke: BBQ staff will deliver the meals, and the restaurant is using a pay-what-you-can model, allowing customers to choose to pay between $10 and $15 per meal, depending on their budget.

“We want to be able to work with everyone’s budgets,” Martinez said in his post. “Some school districts have smaller budgets and we would like to help everyone. Just order up and choose your price.”

The staff will also be planning to donate $1 for each meal ordered over the next two weeks to the San Antonio Food Bank.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Chinese Noodle House to Open in South San Antonio’s McCreless Market Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Smack’s Chicken Shack Teaming Up with Just Dogs 34 for Collaborative Event Read More

  3. Boiler House at San Antonio's Pearl Complex Launches Meal Prep and Cocktail Kits for At-Home Cooking Read More

  4. One-Third of Congress Supports Proposed Act That Would Grant $120 Billion to US Restaurants Read More

  5. Cheetos Released Flamin' Hot Mac & Cheese, But These San Antonio Snacks Are Way More Puro Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation