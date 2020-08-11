San Antonio’s Smoke: BBQ Launches Individual Boxed Meal Deliveries for Area Employers

click image
Recently relocated
Smoke: BBQ this week launched a new program offering individual box lunches for large groups, including downtown employers.
In a Facebook post
, owner Adrian Martinez said guests had been asking for individually packaged fare, and that convinced the barbecue spot to create a menu geared toward hospitals, clinics, construction sites, schools and businesses.
“Over the past two months we’ve received many requests for individually packaged/boxed meals,” Martinez’s wrote. “Today alone, we served over 400 meals across San Antonio before 11:45 a.m.”
The menu offers options such as a two-meat barbecue plate or brisket sandwich, a salad, or a non-barbecue specialty meal that changes daily. Those specialty meals include walnut-crusted white fish, smoked pork loin and Smoke’s signature burger.
The fine print? There's a minimum of 15 meals per order, and all orders must be for the same dish. There are no substitutions, and non-barbecue orders must be placed at least eight hours in advance.
While there may be a number of restrictions, there are silver linings: Smoke: BBQ staff will deliver the meals, and the restaurant is using a pay-what-you-can model, allowing customers to choose to pay between $10 and $15 per meal, depending on their budget.
“We want to be able to work with everyone’s budgets,” Martinez said in his post. “Some school districts have smaller budgets and we would like to help everyone. Just order up and choose your price.”
The staff will also be planning to donate $1 for each meal ordered over the next two weeks to the San Antonio Food Bank.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.