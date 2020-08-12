VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Deco Pizzeria to Expand With Takeaway-Only Location on San Antonio’s East Side

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM

Days after offering an online sneak peak of its pending City Base Commons location, San Antonio's Deco Pizzeria has unveiled plans for yet a third location via a Facebook post

The Fredericksburg Road pizza spot said the first iteration of a new pickup and delivery-only model will be located in the East Side's Denver Heights neighborhood, at 1401 S. New Braunfels Ave. 



The restaurant said its Deco Pizzeria Express location will offer select menu items and that more of the stripped-down satellite stores are coming soon.

The announcement comes just two days after owner Jacob Valenzuela posted video of Deco's City Base location, now under construction and slated to open later this year.

