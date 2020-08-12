Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Deco Pizzeria to Expand With Takeaway-Only Location on San Antonio’s East Side
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM
click image
Days after offering an online sneak peak of its pending City Base Commons location, San Antonio's Deco Pizzeria has unveiled plans for yet a third location via a Facebook post
.
The Fredericksburg Road pizza spot said the first iteration of a new pickup and delivery-only model will be located in the East Side's Denver Heights neighborhood, at 1401 S. New Braunfels Ave.
The restaurant said its Deco Pizzeria Express location will offer select menu items and that more of the stripped-down satellite stores are coming soon.
The announcement comes just two days after owner Jacob Valenzuela posted video
of Deco's City Base location, now under construction and slated to open later this year.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Deco Pizzeria, new restaurant, new location, East Side, S. New Braunfels Ave., Denver Heights, Babcock Rd, Fredericksburg Rd, delivery & curbside pick-up, opening, grand opening, San Antonio, pizza, pizzeria, Image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.