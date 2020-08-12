San Antonio Music Venue Picks Adds Cocktail-Delivery Bus, Gears Up for Re-Opening

click to enlarge
Sometimes, one party bus just isn't enough.
Picks Bar, a North Side live music hotspot, has added a second bus to the cocktail delivery fleet it launched earlier this summer to pandemic-proof its business model.
Back in June, co-owners Jessica Marinez and Amber Hernandez unveiled
Billie the Bus, a refurbished short school bus with a bar, solar panels, and an aggressive sound and lighting system with karaoke capabilities.
The second bus — this one named Stevie — is outfitted with similar party-atmosphere amenities.
Taking the party on the road is just one change Picks is making to adapt to COVID-19. As bars across Texas face financial uncertainty, owners have had to get creative with revenue-generating plans.
The busses offer delivery of booze such as pre-mixed craft cocktails, wine and beer, as well as cocktail kits featuring 375-mililiter bottles of liquor accompanied by curated mixers. The busses are also available for hire for socially distanced outdoor soirees, and will provide bites, sips and tunes for two to three hours.
Though the party busses may be the most novel addition to Picks' business model, equally exciting for the team is the update on its ability to open the doors on its brick and mortar space, located at 4553 N. Loop 1604 West.
Late last week, Marinez and Hernandez received word that their application to update their business designation had been approved by the TABC, allowing it to reopen and operate as a restaurant.
“We didn’t think that we’d be able to reopen the bar so soon when we launched the busses,” Hernandez said. “But we're super-grateful that we've been able to adapt like this and do something new.”
Picks will reopen the brick and mortar space Thursday. A new, elevated bar menu from the team at iconic diner Earl Abel’s will offer late-night eats such as loaded fries and fried chicken.
Picks will be open Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m., with plans to extend its hours in the near future. For more details, or to place an order for cocktail delivery via Billie the Bus, visit the venue’s website
